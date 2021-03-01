Dates announced for 2021 Lilac Festival 

click to enlarge

The Lilac Festival will resume this year, although in a “reimagined” format to comply with state requirements meant to limit the spread of COVID-19, organizers announced Wednesday.The festival will span three weekends: May 7-9, May 14-16, and May 21-23. It is produced by the Springut Group on behalf of Monroe County, the city of Rochester, and Visit Rochester. Last year’s event was cancelled due to the pandemic.This year’s festival will not have live music at the Sahlen's Center Stage, but will include the Lilac 5K/10K, Donut Dash, Craft Beer Expo, and the Wine Expo and Food Pairing, according to a news release from the organizers. Registration and ticket purchasing for those events will open soon at LilacFestival.com. The park and trails will remain free and open to the public.The Lilac Festival will comply with state COVID-19 regulations that require reduced capacity, mandatory face coverings, and sanitizing stations, according to organizers. County and state officials have approved plans for the festival, they added.