Deadly shooting on Monroe Ave. continues a spate of violence in Rochester 

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Monroe Avenue in Rochester early Friday morning, according to police.
Officers were called to the area of Monroe Avenue and Woodlawn Street, near Meigs Street, around 1 a.m. after an altercation at the intersection escalated into gunfire.
When officers arrived, they found what police described as a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. A man and a woman, also in their 30s, were also found to be suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police. They were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.
No suspects have been taken into custody, police said.
The deadly shooting was the latest in a spate of violent incidents around the city. On Thursday morning, 28-year-old Jacob Wims, of Rochester, was shot to death inside a parked car on Mead Street.
The slaying at Monroe and Woodlawn marked the city’s 19th homicide of the year, 10 of which took place in March alone.
Randy Gorbman is the news director at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY.
