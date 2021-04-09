Deadly shooting on Monroe Ave. continues a spate of violence in Rochester 

click image

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Monroe Avenue in Rochester early Friday morning, according to police.Officers were called to the area of Monroe Avenue and Woodlawn Street, near Meigs Street, around 1 a.m. after an altercation at the intersection escalated into gunfire.When officers arrived, they found what police described as a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. A man and a woman, also in their 30s, were also found to be suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police. They were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.No suspects have been taken into custody, police said.The deadly shooting was the latest in a spate of violent incidents around the city. On Thursday morning, 28-year-old Jacob Wims, of Rochester, was shot to death inside a parked car on Mead Street.The slaying at Monroe and Woodlawn marked the city’s 19th homicide of the year, 10 of which took place in March alone.