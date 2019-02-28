Dem leaders designate Harris for Council seat 

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO

LaShay Harris.

Monroe Democrats' executive committee has picked County Legislator LaShay Harris as its new designated candidate for the City Council South District seat. Current South District Council member Adam McFadden had received the party's designation, but ended his campaign on Monday, following his arrest on federal charges of wire fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering; he's pleaded not guilty to the charges.Harris has served as the county legislator for the 27th District since 2016 and the South District seat on City Council includes the 27th Legislative District. She's a past president of the 19th Ward Community Association, a member of the American Heart Association's board of directors, and an active participant in the ROC Against Gun Violence Coalition.Harris is Rochester City School District's Career Pathways to Public Safety coordinator and is the former manager of business development for American Medical Response. She has her state teaching certification in career technical education and is also a state-certified paramedic, a licensed real estate agent, a state-certified instructor coordinator.But Harris' designation for the Council seat now leaves a hole in the Democrats' county ticket. Harris had been running for reelection and she'd received the party's designation. The party's executive committee will likely make a new designation for that seat.Officials' decision to back Harris comes just after the start of petitioning, and candidates are already out collecting signatures to get on the ballot. And they may face some criticism for making the designation without any sort of open process.Dorian Hall, a PLEX Neighborhood Association leader, has announced that he's running for the seat. Ann Lewis, a former special education teacher in the city school district, is also said to be running.