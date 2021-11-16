Democrats poised to take Monroe County Legislature for first time in 30 years 

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO

Monroe County Legislature President Joe Carbone

Monroe County Legislator Yversha Roman.

Democrats appear poised to take control of the Monroe County Legislature for the first time in 30 years after the counting of absentee and affidavit ballots on Monday narrowed the possible outcome of three undecided races.Unofficial ballot counts released by the county Board of Elections shows that Democrats captured 15 of 29 seats in the election this month, giving them a slim one-seat majority.The last time Democrats held the majority was 1992. If the party prevails, it would mark the first time since 1991 that it had a unified government between the legislative and executive branches. County Executive Adam Bello is a Democrat.A cautious Monroe County Democratic Committee Chair Zach King called the outcome an “historic, albeit still unofficial day in Monroe County.”The three races in question included tight contests in districts covering Irondequoit, Henrietta and Pittsford, and parts of Rochester, Gates, and Greece, involving high-profile members of the Legislature.Incumbent Joe Carbone, a Republican who has represented District 16 in Irondequoit and is the Legislature’s president, is trailing his Democratic opponent, Dave Long, by about 170 votes, according to unofficial totals released by the Board of Elections.Losing that seat alone could cost Republicans the majority.Two other close races in which incumbents were at risk involved Democratic legislators Yversha Roman, who is the party’s minority leader, and Michael Yudelson. But absentee and affidavit ballots counts appear to have put the vote total squarely in their camps.Roman, who represents the 26th District covering slices of Rochester, Gates, and Greece, leads her Republican challenger, Orlando Rivera, by roughly 50 votes, according to the unofficial tally. She had been trailing after machine ballots were counted on Election Day.Yudelson, who represents the 13th District spanning parts of Henrietta and Pittsford, leads his Republican challenger, Matt Borkowski, by about 100 votes.