Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

November 16, 2021 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Democrats poised to take Monroe County Legislature for first time in 30 years 

By
click to enlarge teaser.png
Democrats appear poised to take control of the Monroe County Legislature for the first time in 30 years after the counting of absentee and affidavit ballots on Monday narrowed the possible outcome of three undecided races.

Unofficial ballot counts released by the county Board of Elections shows that Democrats captured 15 of 29 seats in the election this month, giving them a slim one-seat majority.
click to enlarge Monroe County Legislature President Joe Carbone - FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO
  • Monroe County Legislature President Joe Carbone

The last time Democrats held the majority was 1992. If the party prevails, it would mark the first time since 1991 that it had a unified government between the legislative and executive branches. County Executive Adam Bello is a Democrat.

A cautious Monroe County Democratic Committee Chair Zach King called the outcome an “historic, albeit still unofficial day in Monroe County.”

The three races in question included tight contests in districts covering Irondequoit, Henrietta and Pittsford, and parts of Rochester, Gates, and Greece, involving high-profile members of the Legislature.

Incumbent Joe Carbone, a Republican who has represented District 16 in Irondequoit and is the Legislature’s president, is trailing his Democratic opponent, Dave Long, by about 170 votes, according to unofficial totals released by the Board of Elections.
click to enlarge Monroe County Legislator Yversha Roman. - FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO
  • Monroe County Legislator Yversha Roman.

Losing that seat alone could cost Republicans the majority.

RELATED: Tight Races Leave Control of Monroe County Legislature Uncertain

Two other close races in which incumbents were at risk involved Democratic legislators Yversha Roman, who is the party’s minority leader, and Michael Yudelson. But absentee and affidavit ballots counts appear to have put the vote total squarely in their camps.

Roman, who represents the 26th District covering slices of Rochester, Gates, and Greece, leads her Republican challenger, Orlando Rivera, by roughly 50 votes, according to the unofficial tally. She had been trailing after machine ballots were counted on Election Day.

Yudelson, who represents the 13th District spanning parts of Henrietta and Pittsford, leads his Republican challenger, Matt Borkowski, by about 100 votes.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

David Andreatta is CITY's editor. He can be reached at dandreatta@rochester-citynews.com.
click image champion-story-banner.gif

Tags:

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Tue
16 Wed
17 Thu
18 Fri
19 Sat
20 Sun
21 Mon
22

Jarring Jams & Jellies @ Online

Sandi Connelly, a professor of RIT, will demonstrate how to jar summer...
Jeremiah’s Hunger: The Roots of Irish Immigrants in Lima @ Lima Town Hall

Jeremiah’s Hunger: The Roots of Irish Immigrants in Lima @ Lima Town Hall

Local author Elizabeth Osta, presented by the Lima Historical Society. Details here....
11th Annual Reshaping Rochester Awards Ceremony @ Online

11th Annual Reshaping Rochester Awards Ceremony @ Online

Presented by Community Design Center Rochester. Registration required. Details here....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2021 CITY News