November 03, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Demond Meeks wins Assembly seat held by David Gantt 

Projecting a winner in an election usually requires waiting for the polls to close and the relevant election boards to report their returns. 

click to enlarge Demond Meeks will represent the 137th Assembly District - FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO
  • Demond Meeks will represent the 137th Assembly District
But CITY is willing to go out on a limb at this early hour on Election Day and declare Demond Meeks, a Democrat, the winner of the race for the 137th Assembly District.

Meeks, a labor union organizer with SEIU1199, ran uncontested after besting the Democratic establishment for the party line earlier this year.

The seat is a significant one because the 137th District, or alternate versions of it, had been occupied by David Gantt since 1983. Gantt, who died July 1 at the age of 78, announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election.

The elder statesman had thrown his significant weight — both political and financial — behind Monroe County Legislator Ernest Flager-Mitchell to replace him. Flager-Mitchell also got the endorsement of the county Democratic party.

But Meeks managed to not only outpace Flager-Mitchell in fundraising, but also beat him at the polls in a Democratic primary.

The district, which covers Rochester and parts of Gates, has been a Democratic stronghold for decades. Enrolled Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly 2 to 1, and no Republican emerged this year as a challenger to Meeks.

The results of the race will not be formally certified until after absentee ballots that were mailed in are counted on or after Nov. 16.

David Andreatta is CITY’s editor. He can be reached at dandreatta@rochester-citynews.com.
