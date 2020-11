Demond Meeks wins Assembly seat held by David Gantt 

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO

Demond Meeks will represent the 137th Assembly District

click image

Projecting a winner in an election usually requires waiting for the polls to close and the relevant election boards to report their returns.But CITY is willing to go out on a limb at this early hour on Election Day and declare Demond Meeks, a Democrat, the winner of the race for the 137th Assembly District.Meeks, a labor union organizer with SEIU1199, ran uncontested after besting the Democratic establishment for the party line earlier this year.The seat is a significant one because the 137th District, or alternate versions of it, had been occupied by David Gantt since 1983. Gantt, who died July 1 at the age of 78, announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election.The elder statesman had thrown his significant weight — both political and financial — behind Monroe County Legislator Ernest Flager-Mitchell to replace him. Flager-Mitchell also got the endorsement of the county Democratic party.But Meeks managed to not only outpace Flager-Mitchell in fundraising, but also beat him at the polls in a Democratic primary.The district, which covers Rochester and parts of Gates, has been a Democratic stronghold for decades. Enrolled Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly 2 to 1, and no Republican emerged this year as a challenger to Meeks.The results of the race will not be formally certified until after absentee ballots that were mailed in are counted on or after Nov. 16.