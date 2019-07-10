Dinolfo will sue state over driver's license law 

“The County Executive failed to find money to make good on a promised increase in early intervention funding to help children and families, stripped funding for healthcare benefits for County Sheriff retirees who spent their careers bravely protecting our community, and failed to adequately staff CPS to protect vulnerable children.



“But Cheryl Dinolfo is taking a page out of Donald Trump’s playbook – using government resources to bolster her campaign and distract from her record. We have real challenges facing our community that warrant the immediate attention of county government and its resources. Unfortunately, the County Executive would rather spend money and scarce resources pursuing a lawsuit against legislation that is already subject to litigation in Federal Court.



“This unnecessary, duplicative lawsuit is nothing more than political grandstanding by the County Executive to aid her re-election campaign at taxpayer expense.”

Monroe County government is getting ready to sue the state over the so-called Green Light Law, which clears the way for undocumented immigrants to get drivers licenses.Last night, the County Legislature voted 17 to 10 — along party lines — to authorize Republican County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo to sue the state. Dinolfo says she's directed the county's Law Department to file the challenge as soon as possible.“Our goal is simple: to challenge and stop Albany from implementing this policy that would put state law at odds with federal law by giving licenses to those who are here illegally," Dinolfo said in a statement released after the vote. "I’m especially proud to be among a group of county officials, both Democrat and Republican, who are standing tall against Albany on behalf of our residents, who have made their opposition to this law heard loud and clear."Dinolfo also blasted County Clerk Adam Bello, a Democrat, for not filing a lawsuit. Bello is seeking to unseat Dinolfo for the county exec seat, and that race is beginning to intensify.Bello issued his own statement yesterday in advance of the Legislature's vote: