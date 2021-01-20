Dome Arena COVID-19 vaccination site opens in Henrietta 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE / WXXI NEWS

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at Wednesday's opening of the state-run COVID-19 vaccination site at the Dome Arena.

A staffer preps an injection of the COVID-19 vaccine.

VIDEO BY MAX SCHULTEHundreds of people lined up Wednesday at the Dome Arena in Henrietta, one of the state-run sites where COVID-19 vaccinations are being given.Marianne Gustafson was among those waiting to get her shot, and when it was done, she said she was very glad she had signed up.“It was great, everything went smoothly," she said. "I had absolutely no trouble. They’re very organized, lots and lots of volunteers…and I’m thrilled to be here on Day One getting my vaccination for the first time.”Gustafson said that like many people, she hasn’t been able to see much of her children or grandchildren, or do much traveling. But with the vaccine, she hopes that can change.“I’m hoping that not only me, but everybody else starts to be safe and we’d be able to get people back to work, be able to go travel," Gustafson said. "I retired June 30 and I had to cancel all my plans so we’re looking forward to doing some cruising, traveling, and seeing friends and family out of town,” Gustafson said.Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was at the opening of the Dome Arena vaccination site. She said the site could accommodate thousands more people per day if the federal government provided an adequate supply of the vaccine. But Hochul is hopeful that will change under the new Biden administration.``We're very optimistic under the new administration, and as [President Biden] has promised, 100-million doses in the first 100 days," Hochul said. "And New York state will be there with our hands out, waiting for our share."The Dome Arena site began taking appointments for those eligible (including essential workers and individuals who are 65 and older) through a state website last week. The slots quickly filled up for the next couple of months. Currently the state website indicates there are no appointments available.