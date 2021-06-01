Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
August 06, 2021 News & Opinion » News

.
Dome Arena vaccination site relocating to downtown Rochester 

By
click to enlarge Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at the January 2021 opening of the state-run COVID-19 vaccination site at the Dome Arena. - PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE / WXXI NEWS
  • PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE / WXXI NEWS
  • Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at the January 2021 opening of the state-run COVID-19 vaccination site at the Dome Arena.
The state vaccination site for the COVID-19 vaccine that has been at the Dome Arena in Henrietta is moving downtown.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that the vaccination site at the Dome Arena will move to the SUNY Rochester Educational Opportunity Center (REOC) at 161 Chestnut St. as of Monday, Aug. 16.

Appointment information for second doses, with details on the new site for people who got their first dose at the Dome Arena, will be texted and emailed to the contact information on file for all individuals.

Cuomo said it’s part of ongoing efforts to right-size the state’s mass vaccination sites and target areas of need. The state is continuing to evaluate the remaining mass vaccination sites, and part of the state’s plan to focus resources in convenient areas to encourage vaccinations for those who have not yet received the vaccine.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and includes vaccination data by Zip code.

Randy Gorbman is the news director at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY.
