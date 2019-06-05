Don't bug out 

Looks like the good ol' Lady of the Lake-Effect Storms has finally released us from her claws. You've survived the (what feels like) several months of cabin fever-inducing winter weather, and you're ready to get out and stretch your legs, watch nature come back to life, and bask in the sunshine. With just three short months of warmth ahead of us, there's no time to waste in filling up your summer calendar. But what events and activities to choose? Don't sweat it, we're got you covered.

This year's Summer Guide is packed with previews, including concerts and music festivals, out-of-town theatrical offerings, and a summer film lineup, plus one quirky story about a local man who made a niche water sport go viral.

First up Frank De Blase looks ahead at nine of the most anticipated music shows, from small venue hip-hop shows, to arena rock concerts and regional outdoor festivals (don't forget the bug spray!).

Check out Brian Gordon's feature on Marc Ornstein, a Honeoye Falls-based canoe enthusiast whose specialized skills in freestyle canoe dancing — an unlikely, elegant, competitive sport — gained him the attention of a Swedish pop band, Stephen Colbert, and the snarky writers of "Portlandia."

Fill up your tank (and get your passport handy)! Leah Stacy takes us on a trip outside of the city limits with her preview of four regional theater festivals' lineups: Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival in Auburn; Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario; Glimmerglass Festival in Cooperstown; and Stratford Festival in Toronto, Ontario. Because these are day-trips (or overnights), she's included some info on places to eat, stay, and other attractions in each town.

You're almost certainly going to want to escape the heat (and flying, biting pests) at some point, and in those times, a dark, cool movie theater is just where it's at. Adam Lubitow provides a tidy preview of 15 films coming out this summer, which runs the gamut of genres.