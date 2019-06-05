Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
June 05, 2019 Special Sections » Summer Guide

Favorites
Don't bug out 

Looks like the good ol' Lady of the Lake-Effect Storms has finally released us from her claws. You've survived the (what feels like) several months of cabin fever-inducing winter weather, and you're ready to get out and stretch your legs, watch nature come back to life, and bask in the sunshine. With just three short months of warmth ahead of us, there's no time to waste in filling up your summer calendar. But what events and activities to choose? Don't sweat it, we're got you covered.

This year's Summer Guide is packed with previews, including concerts and music festivals, out-of-town theatrical offerings, and a summer film lineup, plus one quirky story about a local man who made a niche water sport go viral.

First up Frank De Blase looks ahead at nine of the most anticipated music shows, from small venue hip-hop shows, to arena rock concerts and regional outdoor festivals (don't forget the bug spray!).

Check out Brian Gordon's feature on Marc Ornstein, a Honeoye Falls-based canoe enthusiast whose specialized skills in freestyle canoe dancing — an unlikely, elegant, competitive sport — gained him the attention of a Swedish pop band, Stephen Colbert, and the snarky writers of "Portlandia."

Fill up your tank (and get your passport handy)! Leah Stacy takes us on a trip outside of the city limits with her preview of four regional theater festivals' lineups: Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival in Auburn; Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario; Glimmerglass Festival in Cooperstown; and Stratford Festival in Toronto, Ontario. Because these are day-trips (or overnights), she's included some info on places to eat, stay, and other attractions in each town.

You're almost certainly going to want to escape the heat (and flying, biting pests) at some point, and in those times, a dark, cool movie theater is just where it's at. Adam Lubitow provides a tidy preview of 15 films coming out this summer, which runs the gamut of genres.

In This Guide...

    Rockin' the house, indoors and out

    Rockin' the house, indoors and out

    Frank offers a few musical options for the summertime

    By Frank De Blase Jun 5, 2019

    Dances with canoes

    Dances with canoes

    Marc Ornstein is the viral star of the mega-niche, competitive sport of interpretive canoeing

    By Brian Gordon Jun 5, 2019

    Stage a road trip

    Stage a road trip

    Nearby festival theaters are worth the drive

    By Leah Stacy Jun 5, 2019

    We're past the 'Endgame' now

    We're past the 'Endgame' now

    The biggest movie of the year may have come and gone, but there's still plenty more reasons to get excited for summer movie season

    By Adam Lubitow Jun 5, 2019

