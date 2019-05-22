Don't feed after midnight 

It's Friday night (ok, technically Saturday morning), you're still out on the town, and you're hungry again. But oops, the kitchen's closed. It can be tough to think of spots that serve food after midnight in Rochester. But we found a bunch!

click to enlarge

Acme Bar and Pizza (499 Monroe Avenue, acmebarandpizza.com) has a full bar menu with pizza, wings, calzones, salads, and more until 2 a.m. seven days a week.

Big Deal Pizzeria (475 Monroe Avenue, 544-2144) delivers all the pizza-place basics until 4 a.m. (and is open for sit-down service until 2 a.m.) Thursdays through Saturdays.

The Distillery (thedistillery.com) sports bars in Rochester (1142 Mt. Hope Avenue, 271-4105), Greece (300 Paddy Creek Circle, 621-1620), and Henrietta (3010 South Winton Road, 339-3010), and Victor (10 Square Drive, 425-2337) offer burgers, wings, sandwiches, pizza, and more until 1 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Dragonfly Tavern (725 Park Avenue, 563-6333, dragonflytavern.com) offers a limited menu of pizzas and fried foods daily from midnight until they've had enough.

The Elmwood Inn (1256 Mt. Hope Avenue, 271-5195, elmwoodinn.net), right next to The Distillery in Rochester, serves burgers, steaks and more until 1 a.m. daily.

Hong Kong House (985 South Clinton Avenue, 244-5569) offers and delivers a mix of Chinese food, pizza, subs, wings, tacos, and Italian and Greek dinners until 3 a.m., seven days a week.

Jay's Diner (2612 West Henrietta Road, 424-3710, facebook.com/jaysdiner) is open 24/7, so you can choose from the full menu any dang time you like.

Jeremiah's Tavern (jeremiahstavern.com) has four locations in Rochester, but only its city spot (1104 Monroe Avenue, 461-1313) keeps its kitchen open until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Mark's Pizzeria's Rochester location (619 Monroe Avenue, 256-1040, markspizzeria.com) delivers until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Mark's Texas Hots (487 Monroe Avenue, 473-1563) is a 24-hour staple of the avenue, and catches the bar crowd, the party crowd, and anyone else who happens to be out and about. The diner serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, and desserts at all hours

Menezes Pizza (445 Chili Avenue, 328-3010, rochesterpizza.com) will provide pies until 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The Old Toad (277 Alexander Street, 232-2626, theoldtoad.com), an authentic British pub, offers a limited late night menu that includes beer battered fish and British chips, Scotch eggs, Shepherd's pie and more until 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Ox & Stone (282 Alexander Street, 287-6933, oxandstone.com) offers a late night menu that includes fried crickets (yep!), burgers, tacos, wings, and more, until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.