Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

November 06, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

DUBSTEP | kLL sMTH 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY DARK MATTER PHOTOGRAPHY
  • PHOTO BY DARK MATTER PHOTOGRAPHY

A massive electronic Denver, Colorado sound will roll through Atlantic Avenue when Kris Endland, a.k.a. kLL sMTH, comes to town on Saturday. His music is hypnotic dubstep — robotic in its gait, but with a noble, titan-like stature. The production is a synthesis between computational precision and spiritual reverence, an organic marriage between software sound design and acoustic sampling. Despite the reputation that dubstep can have as abrasive or aggressive, this music is a supremely refreshing addition to the electronic arena — and provides an excellent aesthetic supplement to cyberpunk or anime. Shades of Hudson Mohawke and lo-fi hip-hop appear seamlessly. With growling lows, this music will give you monstrous swag on the dance floor. With over 23,000 followers on SoundCloud, kLL sMTH is a progressive artist who is not to be overlooked.

kLL sMTH, UltraSloth, and Frequent, along with Ayahuasca Jones & Bila, will perform at Photo City Improv on Saturday, November 9, 8 p.m. at Photo City Improv, 543 Atlantic Avenue #2. $20. Ages 18 and over. 451-0047. photocityimprov.com; killsmith.bandcamp.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
6 Thu
7 Fri
8 Sat
9 Sun
10 Mon
11 Tue
12

Live From Hochstein: Early Music Celebration @ Hochstein Performance Hall

The Mighty High & Dry @ Record Archive

Freeing Your Voice @ Baptist Temple

Freeing Your Voice @ Baptist Temple

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Best of Rochester 2019

This Week's Issue

November 6-12, 2019
Cover Story:
Kings of the mountain
Rochester rock trio King Buffalo plays the heavy and finds success abroad. read more ...

By Frank De Blase

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.