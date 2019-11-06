DUBSTEP | kLL sMTH 

A massive electronic Denver, Colorado sound will roll through Atlantic Avenue when Kris Endland, a.k.a. kLL sMTH, comes to town on Saturday. His music is hypnotic dubstep — robotic in its gait, but with a noble, titan-like stature. The production is a synthesis between computational precision and spiritual reverence, an organic marriage between software sound design and acoustic sampling. Despite the reputation that dubstep can have as abrasive or aggressive, this music is a supremely refreshing addition to the electronic arena — and provides an excellent aesthetic supplement to cyberpunk or anime. Shades of Hudson Mohawke and lo-fi hip-hop appear seamlessly. With growling lows, this music will give you monstrous swag on the dance floor. With over 23,000 followers on SoundCloud, kLL sMTH is a progressive artist who is not to be overlooked.

kLL sMTH, UltraSloth, and Frequent, along with Ayahuasca Jones & Bila, will perform at Photo City Improv on Saturday, November 9, 8 p.m. at Photo City Improv, 543 Atlantic Avenue #2. $20. Ages 18 and over. 451-0047. photocityimprov.com; killsmith.bandcamp.com.