June 19, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

DUBSTEP | TRUTH 

Just when you think the trance is over, TRUTH shifts gears in a totally new direction, leaving the listener wanting more and waiting in anticipation of what's to come.  Formed in 2006, New Zealand's darkly meditative duo consists of world-class DJ-producers Andre Fernandez and Tristan Roake. TRUTH has celebrated numerous original releases and collaborations since its inception, including its new EP, "Distinct Motive." Blending electronic textures like a dense, rich layer cake, TRUTH is a two-person hype fest of strobe lights and fractal trails. Lose yourself in the dance floor matrix of heavy beats, bass drops, and spacious vocal samples. TRUTH delivers house soundscapes that pulse with kinetic ambience.

TRUTH will perform along with Fabricator b2b Thromb, Frak-Cha b2b BASSFACE, Nomad, and Risen on Friday, June 21, 8 p.m. at Photo City Improv, 543 Atlantic Avenue. $18. Ages 18 and over. 451-0047. photocityimprov.com; truthdubstep.com

