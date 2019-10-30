Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 04, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Early voting ends with nearly 13,900 ballots cast in Monroe County 

By
Monroe County residents cast 13,892 ballots over the nine days of early voting for the upcoming general election, the county Board of Elections announced. The total represents about 3 percent of county’s 458,718 registered voters.

The turnout on Sunday, the last day of early voting, was by far the highest over the voting period, with 2,032 votes cast. The previous Sunday saw the lowest turnout, with 1,198.

Of the seven polling sites across the county, Penfield Town Hall drew the most voters, with 3,564 ballots cast. Monroe Community College’s downtown campus drew the fewest, with 793.

This year was the first time early voting was permitted in New York.

For those who didn't participate in early voting, Tuesday is Election Day and polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can check your registration status and find out your polling place at monroecounty.gov/etc/voter/.

