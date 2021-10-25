Early voting under way in Monroe County 

-
More than 2,400 Monroe County voters cast their ballots during the start of early voting this weekend, according the county Board of Elections.
On Saturday, 1,214 voters turned out across 14 early voting sites, while on Sunday the total was 1,209. The Irondequoit Public Library drew the highest number of voters at 487, trailed by Perinton Square Mall at 367 and SUNY Empire State College on Westfall Road in Brighton at 313.
Early voting continues today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all locations, and runs through Oct. 31, though the hours that polls are open vary from day to day. Voting locations and the hours they are open for specific days are available at monroecounty.gov/elections-earlyvoting.
This year, five at –large City Council seats, three city school board seats, all 29 County Legislature seats, and a slew of suburban contests are on the ballot. The position of Rochester’s mayor is also on the ballot, but City Councilmember Malik Evans defeated sitting Mayor Lovely Warren in a June primary, effectively clinching the job.
Warren will be resigning from her seat on Dec. 1 as a condition of a plea deal she accepted to settle outstanding campaign finance, gun, and child endangerment charges that had been filed against her in two separate cases.
For those who do not plan to participate in early voting, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Voters can check their registration information and find their Election Day polling site at monroecounty.gov/elections
