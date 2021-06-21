Early voting wraps up; Primary Day is Tuesday 

After nine days of early voting, which ended Sunday, 5,142 voters have cast ballots in advance of Tuesday's primaries.
Early voting did not see the same turnout as the 2020 elections, but that was a presidential election year.
But there are a number of hotly contested Democratic Party primaries this week, including that for mayor. Incumbent Lovely Warren is seeking a third term and she faces a challenger from City Councilmember Malik Evans.
At the David F. Gantt Community Center in Rochester on Sunday, Willie Young placed her ballot with her 94-year-old mother Marie Young. Young said she has appreciated the convenience of early voting but this time around she was split on some of the candidates.
“I love them both. I love Lovely Warren and Malik Evans so I love them both," Young said, adding that she is looking forward to Tuesday night’s results.
There are a number of other primaries on Tuesday’s ballot including those for Rochester City Council and school board, and some for the Monroe County Legislature.
Polls on Tuesday will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. CITY will post results as they come come in. Our media partner, WXXI, will have results and analysis starting at 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday on AM 1370, FM 107.5, streaming at wxxinews.org with updates on our Twitter feed.
There will also be updates on WXXI-TV.
CITY's roundup of candidates for the mayoral, City Council, County Legislature, and city school board primaries is available here
.
Randy Gorbman is the news director at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY. April Franklin is a reporter for WXXI, a media partner of CITY.