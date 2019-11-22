Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 22, 2019

Eastman alumni and faculty receive Grammy nominations 

Eastman School of Music will be well-represented at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Three Eastman alumni and one faculty member have participated on Grammy-nominated recordings in 2019: Sunny Yang , Kronos Quartet cellist; Bob Ludwig , audio engineer; Sean Connors of Third Coast Percussion; and Paul O'Dette, Eastman professor and lutist.

Ludwig has been nominated for four awards, including two nods for Best Engineered Album — R&B artist Emily King's "Scenery" in the Non-Classical category, and the contemporary classical ensemble Kronos Quartet's recording of Terry Riley's "Sun Rings" in the Classical category (Kronos Quartet's cellist Sunny Yang is also an Eastman alumnus).

Additionally, O'Dette was nominated for Best Opera Recording — serving as conductor for an album of works by the Baroque-era composer Marc-Antoine Charpentier — and Connors and Third Coast Percussion were nominated for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance, for the album "Perpetulum."

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, January 26, 2020, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Daniel J. Kushner is CITY's music editor. He can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.

