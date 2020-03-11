Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 12, 2020 Music » Music Features

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Eastman School cancels remaining spring semester concerts 

By
click to enlarge Eastman Theatre and Eastman School of Music, on Gibbs Street in Rochester. - FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO
  • Eastman Theatre and Eastman School of Music, on Gibbs Street in Rochester.
In a letter to Eastman school of Music students Thursday, Dean Jamal Rossi stated that all concerts, rehearsals, and other performances — including appearances by guest artists — have been canceled for the rest of the current semester.

The announcement comes in the wake of University of Rochester President Sarah Mangelsdorf's message to the university community that in-person classes would not resume after spring break as a precautionary measure in response to the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Eastman's academic activities for the current semester, including classes and lessons, will be held online, effective Wednesday, March 18. Exceptions to performance cancellations include recitals required by degree.

For more information on Eastman School of Music's response to COVID-19, go to esm.rochester.edu.

Tags: , , , ,

More Music Features »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
12 Fri
13 Sat
14 Sun
15 Mon
16 Tue
17 Wed
18

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers @ Smith Opera House

Blue Envy @ B-Side

An Evening of Irish Song & Dance with Ronan Tynan @ Hochstein Performance Hall

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

This Week's Issue

March 11-17, 2020
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Remaking RIT
If RIT President David Munson has his way, the performing arts will be on par with science and engineering on campus. read more ...

By Jeff Spevak

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.