Eastman School cancels remaining spring semester concerts 

Eastman Theatre and Eastman School of Music, on Gibbs Street in Rochester.
In a letter to Eastman school of Music students Thursday, Dean Jamal Rossi stated that all concerts, rehearsals, and other performances — including appearances by guest artists — have been canceled for the rest of the current semester.
The announcement comes in the wake of University of Rochester President Sarah Mangelsdorf's message to the university community that in-person classes would not resume after spring break as a precautionary measure in response to the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Eastman's academic activities for the current semester, including classes and lessons, will be held online, effective Wednesday, March 18. Exceptions to performance cancellations include recitals required by degree.
