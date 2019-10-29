Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
October 29, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Eastman School of Music backpedals, cancels China tour 

By
Facing harsh public criticism, the dean of the Eastman School of Music backpedaled Tuesday on a plan to remove three South Korean students from an upcoming orchestral tour of China to appease that country’s conditions for the tour.

China had refused to grant visas to the students as retaliation for a missile defense system the United States deployed in South Korea in 2016.

Jamal Rossi, the dean, originally agreed to the prohibition rather than cancel the tour, citing the reputation of the school and its ability to recruit future musicians from China.

“Cancelling would likely have a negative impact on Eastman’s reputation within China, and potentially limit other opportunities to recruit, perform, and tour for our faculty and other ensembles,” he wrote in a letter to faculty last week.

His decision sparked a firestorm of criticism on social media after CITY reported on it Tuesday and, by later in the evening, Rossi relented.


In a letter addressed to the Eastman community, Rossi stated that the tour would be postponed until visas for all the members of the orchestra, Eastman Philharmonia, could be obtained.

“It is my priority and personal commitment to continue to provide opportunities for Eastman students to share their music with the world,” Rossi wrote. “But I believe that given the particular circumstances of this tour, the best course of action for the Eastman community and the values we share is to wait until the Philharmonia can perform as one.”

Daniel J. Kushner is CITY's Music editor. He can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com

