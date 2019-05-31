Eastman’s 2019-20 World series highlights music from Asia 

click to enlarge
PHOTO BY MAGDALENA FRACKOWIAK
The Taiwanese ensemble A Moving Sound will perform on April 9, 2020 as part of Eastman School of Music's Barbara B.Smith World Music Series.
If there’s a word that encapsulates the Eastern-centric 2019-20 Barbara B. Smith World Music Series at the Eastman School of Music, it’s “variety.” The four-concert series features musical traditions from India, China, Taiwan, and Indonesia.
The series opens on September 26 at Hatch Hall with the vibrant Indian classical music of Shubhendra Rao on sitar and Saskia Rao-De Haas on cello. The husband-wife team creates a wonderful blend of musical timbres. The addition of the cello adds a depth of sound and texture,including a resonant lower range. shubhendrarao.com
On January 29, the Zhou Family Band will bring its joyful, at times raucous approach to traditional Chinese music to Hatch. This band of woodwind players and percussionists has an indefatigable spirit and energy to match.
The five-piece folk band A Moving Sound will play Hatch on April 9. Hailing from Taiwan, the group utilizes traditional instruments — the erhu, or fiddle, and the zhong ruan, or lute — to weave intricate musical tapestries as Mia Hsieh’s charismatic vocals soar over the mix. amovingsound.com
The 2019-20 World Music Series concludes on April 27 with an evening of Indonesian gamelan music in Kilbourn Hall. The concert will showcase Eastman School of Music’s ensembles, Gamelan Lila Muni and Gamelan Sanjiwani, performing traditional music from Bali and Java. The sound is percussive, tonal, and reverberant, as melodic clusters create a beautiful wash of metallic timbres. esm.rochester.edu/gamelan
Ticket subscriptions for the Barbara B. Smith World Music Series and other Eastman Presents series are available through the Eastman Theatre box office, 274-3000. Single tickets for the World Music Series go on sale on Tuesday, September 5. Additional concert information can be found at esm.rochester.edu/theatre
