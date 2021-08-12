Eat Me celebrates 10 years of sweetness with hip-hop ice cream party 

Donny Murakami, MF SKUM, and Medusa perform at Eat Me's 10th year Anniversary Party on Saturday, August 14.
Who doesn’t love an ice cream party?
Add pizza and live hip-hop music, and you’ve got Eat Me Ice Cream’s 10th Year Anniversary Party, happening this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Hungerford Building.
For the past decade, Catelyn Augustine and Amber Odhner’s dairy-free ice cream company Eat Me has carved out a niche all its own in Rochester, catering to vegan sweet-seekers and adventurous flavor junkies alike. With ice cream flavors like chocolate with cocoa nibs & sea salt, curry cashew & crystallized ginger, and hibiscus, it’s not hard to understand Eat Me’s appeal.
Now the ice cream pint purveyors are taking a much-deserved victory lap, teaming up with local pizza shop Doughboyz to offer a VIP package made with eager foodies in mind. A preorder special for $25 includes one of four pizza options (meat and vegan), a large cup of Eat Me’s pink Frosé Rosé Punch, a pint of “The Frenchest French Toast,” and additional VIP perks yet to be announced.
The event also features a killer lineup of local hip-hop artists curated by Floated Magazine. Rochester’s Donny Murakami and MF SKUM, along with Medusa from Buffalo, provide a one-two-three punch of smash-mouth vocal hooks and fresh, quirky beats. MF SKUM boasts an effortless flow, while Donny Murakami’s unstoppable wordplay and energy clears the path for his experimental musical sensibility. Medusa injects playful but dagger-sharp pop vocals into the trap-music bloodstream of their songs. The result is fever-dream hip-hop that may just cause you to dance involuntarily.
It doesn’t get much more summery than an outdoor party/hip-hop concert with pizza and ice cream, houtside The Hungerford Building, 1115 E. Main St. Go to the Eat Me 10th Anniversary Party's event page for more details.