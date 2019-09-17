Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
September 17, 2019

.
Education forum tomorrow night for downtown residents 

The Center City Community Coalition, an umbrella organization made up of downtown neighborhood associations, is hosting a forum on school options for downtown residents Wednesday night. C4 hopes to inform parents who live downtown (or those who are considering a move to downtown) that it's a place where they  can live and  raise their children without worrying about education choices.
The discussion will be led by Don Pryor from Great Schools for All, Shannon Hillman from Genesee Community Charter School, Debbie McCoy from Strong Museum's Woodbury School, and Aasimah Nevlak and David McBride, Building Excellent Schools.

The forum will be held at the Eastman School of Music, Hatch Hall, 26 Gibbs Street, at 5:30 p.m.  It's free and open to the public.

