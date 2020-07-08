Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
July 08, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Elections officials hope to release June 23 primary results by Friday 

click to enlarge Monroe County Board of Elections workers count absentee ballots that were cast in the June 23, 2020, primary election.

PHOTO BY JAMES BROWN

Monroe County Board of Elections workers count absentee ballots that were cast in the June 23, 2020, primary election.

Monroe County elections officials said Tuesday they are close to completing counting the absentee ballots cast in the June 23 primary election and expect to release the results by the end of the week. 

“I think we’ll be finished by the end of the week, wrapped up, 100%. Bow on it,” said Republican Elections Commission Lisa Nicolay.

By law, the count couldn’t start until a week after the election. Nicolay said the time-consuming process may make the Board of Elections stronger.

“We will take all our learning experiences from this because it was so unusual, and I do think it will make us a better-prepared board moving forward,” she said.

Most voters cast two ballots — one for the presidential primaries and the other for local and state elections. Once the roughly 80,000 ballots sent by mail and the thousands more ballots cast in person are certified and sent to the state, that same information will be released to the public.

That large number of absentee votes is due to Gov. Andrew Cuomo loosening requirements for absentee ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Acting Democratic Elections Commissioner LaShana Boose thanked the candidates for their patience. She said the Board of Elections needs to carefully follow its process.

“We don’t want to call it,” Boose said. “Only because even though we’re done counting, there’s still a process where we have to give an official report called a certification to the state and we want that all to be at once.”

Boose is also hoping to release the votes by Friday but said the process could slip into next week.

James Brown is a reporter with WXXI News, a media partner of CITY. He can be reached at jbrown@wxxi.org.
