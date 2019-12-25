ELECTRONIC-DANCE | Sole Rehab 

Sole Rehab has been incubating its luminous project for years, offering house and disco soundtracks in decidedly inclusive environments around Rochester and the surrounding region. The local collective is best known for curating party environments, hosting a variety of disc jockeys who spin electro-club-inspired tracks live, which are sometimes accompanied by visuals. To help usher in 2020, Sole Rehab will set up at The Playhouse in Swillburg on the last evening in December. With a couple floors of arcade games and no cover charge, this event a sound opportunity among the slew of arts & entertainment options this New Year's Eve.

Sole Rehab spins on Tuesday, December 31, 9 p.m. at The Playhouse/Swillburger, 820 South Clinton Avenue. No cover charge. 442-2442. theplayhouseroc.com; facebook.com/SoleRehabRoc.