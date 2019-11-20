Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

November 20, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

ELECTRONIC-JAM BAND | LOTUS 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY BEN WONG
  • PHOTO BY BEN WONG

Known for its striking light show and improvised setlists, Denver-based electro-jam quintet Lotus has been making waves for two decades now. Its newest release, "Frames per Second," is both a 19-song album and a studio documentary showcasing the band's raw performance style up close. There's no need for vocals when it comes to Lotus — the music says it all with sweeping synths, warbling guitar, and keyboard shrills. Like a millennial version of Steely Dan, but purely instrumental and more electronic, Lotus hints at elements of rock, jazz, funk, and psychedelia in its multicolored jams. 

Lotus will perform with Wax Future on Friday, November 22, 8 p.m. at Anthology, 336 East Avenue. $30. 484-1964. anthologylive.com; lotusvibes.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
20 Thu
21 Fri
22 Sat
23 Sun
24 Mon
25 Tue
26
Live from Hochstein: Leach Peters Duo @ Hochstein Performance Hall

Live from Hochstein: Leach Peters Duo @ Hochstein Performance Hall

River Lynch & The Spiritmakers @ Record Archive

El Rojo @ 80W

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Holiday Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

November 20-26, 2019
Issue Cover

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.