ELECTRONIC-JAM BAND | LOTUS 

Known for its striking light show and improvised setlists, Denver-based electro-jam quintet Lotus has been making waves for two decades now. Its newest release, "Frames per Second," is both a 19-song album and a studio documentary showcasing the band's raw performance style up close. There's no need for vocals when it comes to Lotus — the music says it all with sweeping synths, warbling guitar, and keyboard shrills. Like a millennial version of Steely Dan, but purely instrumental and more electronic, Lotus hints at elements of rock, jazz, funk, and psychedelia in its multicolored jams.

