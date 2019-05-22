Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

May 22, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

EMO-AMERICANA | Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties is sincere lyricism draped in an Americana tinge. It's the solo project of Dan "Soupy" Campbell, frontman of the Pennsylvania pop-punk group The Wonder Years. Fans of folk-punk will find a stripped down grace to appreciate here, like that of artists Bright Eyes, Dawes, or Dolfish. Online, Campbell describes Aaron West as "a character study conducted through music." And it's commendably raw music — emotionally contemplative in composition, and earnest in execution. If you like your music to provide a heartfelt backdrop with memorable lyrics, Aaron West is for you.

With supporting sets by Pronoun and Diva Sweetly, Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties headlines on Wednesday, May 29, 7 p.m. at The Montage Music Hall, 50 Chestnut Street. $19.50-$23. themontagemusichall.com; aaronwestandtheroaringtwenties.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
22 Thu
23 Fri
24 Sat
25 Sun
26 Mon
27 Tue
28

Grupo Ife @ Record Archive

Big Band Dance Series: Greece Jazz Band, Al Bruno Trio @ Robach Community Center

Nate Michaels @ B-Side

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Dish 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
May 22-28, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Ate days a week
In each of our busy lives, we can all get a little bogged down in routine, forget to have fun with food culture, or forget to eat at all until we're raging. Bearing that in mind, our approach to this year's edition of DISH was to take it a day at a time — dividing the features, spotlights, and tips into the days of the week. read more ...

By Rebecca Rafferty

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.