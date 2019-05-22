EMO-AMERICANA | Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties 

Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties is sincere lyricism draped in an Americana tinge. It's the solo project of Dan "Soupy" Campbell, frontman of the Pennsylvania pop-punk group The Wonder Years. Fans of folk-punk will find a stripped down grace to appreciate here, like that of artists Bright Eyes, Dawes, or Dolfish. Online, Campbell describes Aaron West as "a character study conducted through music." And it's commendably raw music — emotionally contemplative in composition, and earnest in execution. If you like your music to provide a heartfelt backdrop with memorable lyrics, Aaron West is for you.

With supporting sets by Pronoun and Diva Sweetly, Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties headlines on Wednesday, May 29, 7 p.m. at The Montage Music Hall, 50 Chestnut Street. $19.50-$23. themontagemusichall.com; aaronwestandtheroaringtwenties.com.