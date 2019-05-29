EMO-POP | Losers Club 

Losers Club will debut at The Montage Music Hall, but the band didn't come out of nowhere. The Rochester emo rock quartet is fronted by Nate Blasdell, known for slingin' lead guitar and singin' BGV's in the shapeshifting melodic hardcore band I Set My Friends on Fire. In Losers Club, Blasdell opts for a poppier, less abrasive sound, akin to that of The All-American Rejects. With backing from bassist Andy Champion, guitarist Aidan Snyder, and Cody Wagner on drums, the music's tight, concise, and anthemic. So Last Year, Pilot the Universe, Signs of a Slumbering Beast, and April on Paper will play supporting sets.

Losers Club will headline on Friday, May 31, 7 p.m. at The Montage Music Hall, 50 Chestnut Street. Free for ages 21 and over; $5 cover for under 21. 638-8163. themontagemusichall.com; facebook.com/wearethelosersclub.