Erie Canal summer recreation is up in the air 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DAVID ANDREATTA

The Erie Canal boat launch at Jefferson Avenue in Fairport (right) shows the water is too shallow to lower a vessel into the waterway.

During the summer months, boats of all sizes are continuously moored along the canal in Fairport, including the popular cruise vessel, the Colonial Belle. The village hires dockmasters to oversee and maintain the traffic and charges boaters anywhere from $8 to $17 a night to dock, depending on the size of the boat.