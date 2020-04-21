Essential yet marginalized, migrant farmworkers face healthcare insecurities 

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED BY VICTOR CORTEZ

Victor Cortex is a migrant farmworker on a Wyoming County dairy farm.

“As people without status, we don’t have access to hospitals. We don’t have access to doctors,” Cortez said.

If that happens, that could affect New York state’s agricultural economy.

Victor Cortez, a migrant farm laborer originally from Mexico, has worked dairy farms across New York for almost 15 years. He currently works on a farm in Wyoming County.Right now, he said, the coronavirus has him and everyone else with whom he works worried.“We’re isolated from the population, and we continue working. We haven’t stopped and we keep working,” Cortez said in Spanish. “Our worry is, if we get infected what would happen to us? What plan is there for us?”As essential workers, migrant farm laborers are continuing operations. They are also one of the most vulnerable populations if exposed to the virus, however, because many fear they won't have access to medical care.Cortez explained that it is up to farmers to establish a plan for their migrant workers if they get sick. He said he and other workers use gloves daily and have been given masks and that, so far, no one has fallen ill on his farm.