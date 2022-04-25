Estranged husband of Lovely Warren pleads guilty to drug charge 

Timothy Granison, the estranged husband of former Mayor Lovely Warren, has pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking charge that carries a minimum penalty of five years in prison, federal prosecutors announced Monday.
Granison, 43, acknowledged before a federal judge that he conspired to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, according to a statement issued by the federal Department of Justice.
The penalty for the charge include a minimum of five and a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.
The Department of Justice issued a news release on Monday, April 25, 2022, stating that for Mayor Lovely Warren's estranged husband, Timothy Granison, had pleaded guilty to a drug charge and faces at least five years in prison.
Prosecutors had alleged that Granison was part of what they called a “mid-level” drug ring that peddled powdered and crack cocaine in and around Rochester.
He was arrested in May 2021 in a sweep that included a high-profile raid on the Rochester home he shared with Warren, and was charged with two felony drug counts and a felony charge of criminal possession of a firearm.
click to enlarge
-
PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE
-
State Police raided the home of Mayor Lovely Warren on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
The mayor at the time decried his arrest as a politically-and racially-motivated ploy to derail her campaign for a third term in office.
A Democratic primary election in which she faced a challenge from Malik Evans was three weeks away at the time of the arrest. Evans went on to win the primary and the mayoralty in the fall.
RELATED: State Police raid Mayor Lovely Warren's home
RELATED: Mayor Warren delivers defiant address after husband's arrest
RELATED: Mayor Warren's husband pleads not guilty to drug and weapons charges
While Warren was never implicated in the drug operation, she was eventually charged with felony criminal possession of a firearm and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child and failing to secure firearms in her home.
The mayor claimed that she was estranged from her husband but shared a home with him and their 10-year-old daughter.
In October, Warren satisfied the charges by striking a plea deal that involved her pleading guilty to a violation of state campaign finance regulations in a separate criminal case that had been brought against her and by agreeing to resign from office early.
Granison is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 6 before U.S. District Court Judge Frank Geraci Jr.
David Andreatta is CITY's editor. He can be reached at dandreatta@rochester-citynews.com.
click image