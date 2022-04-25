Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

April 25, 2022 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Estranged husband of Lovely Warren pleads guilty to drug charge 

By
click to enlarge Timothy Granison during his arraignment in state Supreme Court on May 20, 2021.

COURT POOL PHOTO / DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE

Timothy Granison during his arraignment in state Supreme Court on May 20, 2021.

Timothy Granison, the estranged husband of former Mayor Lovely Warren, has pleaded guilty to a drug trafficking charge that carries a minimum penalty of five years in prison, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

Granison, 43, acknowledged before a federal judge that he conspired to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, according to a statement issued by the federal Department of Justice.

The penalty for the charge include a minimum of five and a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.
PDF Timothy Granison Pleads Guilty.pdf
The Department of Justice issued a news release on Monday, April 25, 2022, stating that for Mayor Lovely Warren's estranged husband, Timothy Granison, had pleaded guilty to a drug charge and faces at least five years in prison.
Prosecutors had alleged that Granison was part of what they called a “mid-level” drug ring that peddled powdered and crack cocaine in and around Rochester.

He was arrested in May 2021 in a sweep that included a high-profile raid on the Rochester home he shared with Warren, and was charged with two felony drug counts and a felony charge of criminal possession of a firearm.

click to enlarge State Police raided the home of Mayor Lovely Warren on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. - PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE
  • PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE
  • State Police raided the home of Mayor Lovely Warren on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.
The mayor at the time decried his arrest as a politically-and racially-motivated ploy to derail her campaign for a third term in office.

A Democratic primary election in which she faced a challenge from Malik Evans was three weeks away at the time of the arrest. Evans went on to win the primary and the mayoralty in the fall.

RELATED: State Police raid Mayor Lovely Warren's home

RELATED: Mayor Warren delivers defiant address after husband's arrest

RELATED: Mayor Warren's husband pleads not guilty to drug and weapons charges

While Warren was never implicated in the drug operation, she was eventually charged with felony criminal possession of a firearm and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child and failing to secure firearms in her home.

The mayor claimed that she was estranged from her husband but shared a home with him and their 10-year-old daughter.

In October, Warren satisfied the charges by striking a plea deal that involved her pleading guilty to a violation of state campaign finance regulations in a separate criminal case that  had been brought against her and by agreeing to resign from office early.

Granison is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 6 before U.S. District Court Judge Frank Geraci Jr.

David Andreatta is CITY's editor. He can be reached at dandreatta@rochester-citynews.com.
click image champion-story-banner.gif

Tags:

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Tue
26 Wed
27 Thu
28 Fri
29 Sat
30 Sun
1 Mon
2
Food Truck Rodeo @ Rochester Public Market

Food Truck Rodeo @ Rochester Public Market

Food trucks & live music. Apr 27: The Brothers Blue May 25:...
Peppa Pig's Adventure @ Kodak Center

Peppa Pig's Adventure @ Kodak Center

Free Art Film Screening: Toni Morrison, The Pieces I Am @ Main Street Arts

Free Art Film Screening: Toni Morrison, The Pieces I Am @ Main Street Arts

Morrison is effortlessly graceful, insightful, and candid, making this intimate, comprehensive portrait...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2022 CITY News