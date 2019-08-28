EXHIBIT | 'Everyday People' 

A new exhibit at Central Library sheds light on Rochester's history — touching on segregation, the Civil Rights era, and visits by Malcolm X — through one family's collection of photographs, documents, and ephemera that spans 150 years. "Everyday People: the Dinkle Family and Rochester's African American Past," tells the story of an African American family that has lived in the Rochester area since the late 19th century, revealing five generations of ordinary lives impacted by historical events and sociopolitical movements. Library patrons Karen Dinkle Bunton and Jerry Bunton and their friend Lisa Kleman brought the materials to the library in 2018, providing an opportunity for the Local History and Genealogy Department to add to its special collections, which has historically underrepresented the lives of African Americans in our region.

"Everyday People" continues through 2020 (exact date TBD) at the Local History and Genealogy Division, 2nd floor of the Central Library of Rochester, 115 South Avenue. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free admission. 428-8370; roccitylibrary.org.