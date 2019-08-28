Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

August 28, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

EXHIBIT | 'Everyday People' 

By
click to enlarge IMAGE PROVIDED
  • IMAGE PROVIDED

A new exhibit at Central Library sheds light on Rochester's history — touching on segregation, the Civil Rights era, and visits by Malcolm X — through one family's collection of photographs, documents, and ephemera that spans 150 years. "Everyday People: the Dinkle Family and Rochester's African American Past," tells the story of an African American family that has lived in the Rochester area since the late 19th century, revealing five generations of ordinary lives impacted by historical events and sociopolitical movements. Library patrons Karen Dinkle Bunton and Jerry Bunton and their friend Lisa Kleman brought the materials to the library in 2018, providing an opportunity for the Local History and Genealogy Department to add to its special collections, which has historically underrepresented the lives of African Americans in our region.

"Everyday People" continues through 2020 (exact date TBD) at the Local History and Genealogy Division, 2nd floor of the Central Library of Rochester, 115 South Avenue. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free admission. 428-8370; roccitylibrary.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
28 Thu
29 Fri
30 Sat
31 Sun
1 Mon
2 Tue
3

Summer Movie: "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu" @ Central Library

Popcorn provided. Rated PG for families of all ages. For more information,...

"Hidden Colors 5: The Art of Black Warfare" @ Baobab Cultural Center

Susan B. Anthony: Is It a Crime to Vote? @ Alice Austin Theatre

Susan B. Anthony: Is It a Crime to Vote? @ Alice Austin Theatre

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

CITY U 2019

This Week's Issue

August 28- 3, 2019
Cover Story:
Life beyond the campus
read more ...

By Daniel J. Kushner

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.