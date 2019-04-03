EXHIBIT | 'Stonewall: 50 Years Out' 

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the uprising at Stonewall Inn in New York City. The series of LGBTQ riots against police raids are generally thought to be the pivotal events that led to the gay liberation movement. Opening this month at the Central Library is "Stonewall: 50 Years Out," an exhibit that explores the role of Rochester in the LGBTQ civil rights movement, and is curated by Rochester City Historian Christine Ridarsky and community partners.

Friday, April 5, through Saturday, July 20. An opening reception on First Friday, 6 to 9 p.m., will feature hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, and Stonewall-era music by DJ Solid Bear, and is sponsored by the Out Alliance. Anthony Mascioli Gallery at the Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County, 115 South Avenue. Free and open to the public. 428-8350; roccitylibrary.org/location/central.