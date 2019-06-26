EXHIBIT | 'The Art of Warner Bros. Cartoons' 

Find out what's up with Doc at "The Art of Warner Bros. Cartoons" exhibit, which opens this week at the George Eastman Museum. Featuring more than 150 sketches, models, paintings, and animation cels (transparent sheets that were hand-painted), the show provides an extensive behind-the-scenes look into the company's 80-year history. A special preview event will take place on Thursday, June 27, including a screening of "Mostly Bugs" animated shorts at the Dryden Theatre at 8 p.m. ($10 general, $7 members, $5 students, under 17 free). During the exhibit's first week, The Dryden will also show "Chuck and Duck" and "Birds Are Prey" on 35mm film.

Friday, June 28, through Sunday, October 6, at George Eastman Museum, 900 East Avenue. Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. $15 general, $13 seniors, $5 students and children (ages 5-17), free for members and children (4 and under). 327-4800; eastman.org