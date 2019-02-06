Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
February 06, 2019

EXPERIMENTAL FOLK | Multibird 

Rochester's freak-folk mastermind, Seth Faergolzia, is about to hit the road again for an eleven-day tour with his band Multibird. Faergolzia is a sonic shepherd devoted to pursuing the muse and shaking things up, and Multibird's new formation – with Shaun Jones on electric guitar, Emily DiPaola on trumpet and percussion, and Luke Cornwell on bass – brings that kinetic energy to another level. Longtime Faergolzia fans can enjoy a more collaborative, straight-forward, and happy folk experience than previous projects like Dufus, while maintaining the definitive element of improvisation. Multibird performs whimsical folk rock sing-a-longs in a positive, communal setting.

Multibird will perform along with Archimedes and Dulce Ruiz on Friday, February 8, 8 p.m. at Kaleidoscope Collective, 936 Exchange Street, Building A. $5 suggested donation. kaleidoscopecollective.org; faergolzia.com.

