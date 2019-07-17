Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

July 17, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

EXPERIMENTAL ROCK | The Messthetics 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY ANTONIA TRICARICO
  • PHOTO BY ANTONIA TRICARICO

Former members of 90's prog-punk band Fugazi — drummer Brendan Canty and bassist Joe Lally — teamed up with experimental guitarist Anthony Pirog (half of the duo Janel & Anthony) in 2016. Based out of Washington, D.C. and signed to Dischord Records after its first show, the band released its self-titled debut album in 2018. The Messthetics send you on a head-banging thrill ride with a fusion of progressive rock, psychedelic, punk, and jazz. Purely instrumental, the trio sets the mood into overdrive with erratic guitar trills and explosive cymbal crashes. Shifting between dreary, spacious daydreams and supersonically fast improvisations, The Messthetics deliver off-kilter yet intentional soundscapes.

The Messthetics will perform with special guests Fortunato on Friday, July 19, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $12 (tickets online only). Ages 18 and over. 454-2966. bugjar.com; themessthetics.bandcamp.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Katie Halligan

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
17 Thu
18 Fri
19 Sat
20 Sun
21 Mon
22 Tue
23

Steve Grills & The Roadmasters @ Record Archive

Back In Town @ Marge's Lakeside Inn

Coupe De Villes @ 585 Rockin Burger Bar

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.