EXPERIMENTAL ROCK | The Messthetics 

Former members of 90's prog-punk band Fugazi — drummer Brendan Canty and bassist Joe Lally — teamed up with experimental guitarist Anthony Pirog (half of the duo Janel & Anthony) in 2016. Based out of Washington, D.C. and signed to Dischord Records after its first show, the band released its self-titled debut album in 2018. The Messthetics send you on a head-banging thrill ride with a fusion of progressive rock, psychedelic, punk, and jazz. Purely instrumental, the trio sets the mood into overdrive with erratic guitar trills and explosive cymbal crashes. Shifting between dreary, spacious daydreams and supersonically fast improvisations, The Messthetics deliver off-kilter yet intentional soundscapes.

The Messthetics will perform with special guests Fortunato on Friday, July 19, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $12 (tickets online only). Ages 18 and over. 454-2966. bugjar.com; themessthetics.bandcamp.com.