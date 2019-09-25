EXPERIMENTAL ROCK | Yamantaka//Sonic Titan 

Sometimes disturbing and at other times astonishing, Yamantaka//Sonic Titan is a wildly experimental theatre company/psych-rock cult based in Toronto. Complete with anime-infused black, white, and red costumes and face paint, the collective pushes genre boundaries. The music ranges from progressive metal to psychedelic pop, with thunderous drum crashes, lightning-fast guitar lines, and a wash of vocal melodies. The band delivers an ethereal but chaotic live experience, filled with cavernous backing harmonies, echoing electronic timbres, and heavy breakdowns.

Yamantaka//Sonic Titan will perform along with CD-ROM and Sastrugi on Saturday, September 28, 9 p.m. at Bug Jar, 219 Monroe Avenue. $10. Ages 18 and over. Will call only for under 21 tickets at ticketweb.com; 21 and over tickets available at door. 454-2966. bugjar.com; yamantakasonictitan.com.