October 23, 2019 Special Sections » Best of Rochester

Explore the Best of Rochester 

Hey there, CITY readers. The results for our annual scavenger hunt are in. We asked you to respond to our 2019 Best of Rochester readers' poll with your favorite people, places, and things as you've explored our fine region, and you delivered. More than 15,000 people filled out the final ballot, which covered 100 individual categories. Every week throughout the year, we at CITY point out vital news and important points of interest for you to check out, and the annual poll is your chance to weigh in on what matters to you.

The area is a wealth of cultural riches, from a diverse food scene and beautiful destinations to eclectic small businesses and knowledgeable connoisseurs. In short, Rochester is prime territory for discovering what was previously unknown to you. And if you need some recommendations, checking out, Best of Rochester is a smart place to start.

In addition to the final poll results, this issue includes left-of-center responses from readers, primary ballots, as well as our annual critics' picks. This year, Frank De Blase, Renée Heininger, Kathy Laluk, Katie Preston, Leah Stacy, and Chris Thompson share their choices for beloved and peculiar locales, influential citizens, and under-the-radar businesses you won't find listed in the reader's poll results.

If you want to voice your thoughts on the readers' poll, suggest a new category, or give us any feedback at all, comment on this article at rochestercitynewspaper.com, or find us on Twitter and Instagram (@roccitynews) and Facebook (facebook.com/CityNewspaper).

In This Guide...

    Best Food & Drink

    BEST FOOD AND DRINK BEST PIZZA

    Oct 23, 2019

    Best Goods & Services

    BEST GOODS AND SERVICES BEST BIKE SHOP

    Oct 23, 2019

    Best Local Color

    BEST LOCAL COLOR BEST LOCAL ACTIVIST GROUP

    Oct 23, 2019

    Best Arts & Entertainment

    BEST ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT BEST LOCAL ORIGINAL BAND

    Oct 23, 2019

    Best Nightlife

    BEST NIGHTLIFE BEST NEW BAR/CLUB

    Oct 23, 2019

    Best answers

    OFF-THE CUFF, SOMETIMES OFF-COLOR RESPONSES TO OUR BEST OF ROCHESTER 2019 PRIMARY BALLOT

    By City readers Oct 23, 2019

    Critics' Picks

    BEST YOUNG FARMER: Eric Houppert of Deep Root Farm There are myriad categories featuring food in the Best of Rochester awards, but nothing about the people growing (and supplying) local ingredients behind the scenes. Several years ago, Macedon resident Eric Houppert made the jump from graphic designer to farmhand at Mud Creek Farms in Victor.

    By Renée Heininger, Leah Stacy, Chris Thompson, Frank De Blase, Kathy Laluk and Katie Preston Oct 23, 2019

