Fall Guide 2019 

To many of us culture enthusiasts, autumn is the most magical time of the year. Sure, the cooler temps are comfortably cozy and fall flavors are seriously palatable, but it's also the top of the season for theater, visual arts, classical music, and other cultural offerings. The arts community comes fully alive again after a relatively slow spell.

It's time to layer up, Rochester — in clothing and in scheduling your cultural intake. Here's our annual preview of what to look forward to in the Rochester world of music, art, theater, and film. We've also put together a fun schedule of fall recreation that's inclusive of furry friends.

I scoured the upcoming season of exhibits in art galleries and museums. There are many exciting stand-alone exhibits offered by Rochester's institutions, but also a lot of ingenious collaborative endeavors between smaller venues.

David Raymond and Daniel Kushner put their heads together to preview the year's offerings in classical music, and Frank De Blase shouts out some of the area's most anticipated concerts on the horizon.

Leah Stacy spotlights what's being staged over the next few months by our area theater companies.

And Adam Lubitow previews coming attractions for what's coming up in film, with an eye toward the industry's anticipation of awards season.

