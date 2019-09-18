Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
September 18, 2019 Special Sections » Fall Guide

Fall Guide 2019 

large-magnum.jpg

ILLUSTRATION BY MAX WILKINS

To many of us culture enthusiasts, autumn is the most magical time of the year. Sure, the cooler temps are comfortably cozy and fall flavors are seriously palatable, but it's also the top of the season for theater, visual arts, classical music, and other cultural offerings. The arts community comes fully alive again after a relatively slow spell.

It's time to layer up, Rochester — in clothing and in scheduling your cultural intake. Here's our annual preview of what to look forward to in the Rochester world of music, art, theater, and film. We've also put together a fun schedule of fall recreation that's inclusive of furry friends.

I scoured the upcoming season of exhibits in art galleries and museums. There are many exciting stand-alone exhibits offered by Rochester's institutions, but also a lot of ingenious collaborative endeavors between smaller venues.

David Raymond and Daniel Kushner put their heads together to preview the year's offerings in classical music, and Frank De Blase shouts out some of the area's most anticipated concerts on the horizon.

Leah Stacy spotlights what's being staged over the next few months by our area theater companies.

And Adam Lubitow previews coming attractions for what's coming up in film, with an eye toward the industry's anticipation of awards season.

We want to hear from our readers, so let us know what arts and culture events you're most excited to experience this fall.

More Fall Guide »

In This Guide...

    The scene, seen

    The scene, seen

    Exploring the 2019-20 arts season

    By Rebecca Rafferty Sep 18, 2019

    And we all fall down

    And we all fall down

    In the upcoming music season there's a lot of bluster centered on some music legends, the offspring of some music legends, artists produced by legendary producers, crooners, bangers, and swamp boogie twangers. A lot of the shows are brewing in the underground so you gotta dig a little so you can dig a little.

    Sep 18, 2019

    Now playing: current issues

    Now playing: current issues

    The 2019-20 theater season wants to make a statement

    Sep 18, 2019

    A chronology of classics

    A chronology of classics

    Rochester's classical music scene for the coming season offers, as always, a great deal of variety and a high level of quality. How to sort it all out? Maybe as good a way as any is chronologically, by repertoire...starting several centuries back.

    Sep 18, 2019

    Dog's day out

    Dog's day out

    The weather's fine; don't leave the doggo at home

    Sep 18, 2019

    My favorite season: awards

    My favorite season: awards

    The leaves are changing and a fresh chill is in the air, which means Hollywood's thoughts are turning to "serious" art and Oscar glory. On the heels of a lackluster summer movie season, the coming months are looking up film-wise, promising all manner of goodies, from comic book adaptations to biopics about some beloved Hollywood legends, action flicks, and lush period dramas. Even better, when the weather turns colder, I get to feel a little less guilty about spending all that time indoors

    Sep 18, 2019

