March 04, 2020

FAMILY | 2nd Sunday Storytime 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY SHAWN MCCONNELL
  • PHOTO BY SHAWN MCCONNELL

The monthly 2nd Sunday Storytime is a family-friendly event presented by The Avenue Blackbox Theatre. Families are invited to hear a featured book read by a professional storyteller, alongside other activities and performances centered on a rotating theme. The March installment is all about Women Leaders, and attendees will get to take home a copy of "Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History" by Vashti Harrison. This month also includes a performance by the theater's resident high school company noDrama, titled "Magistory Museum: Bold Black Women in History." Healthy snacks are provided, and, if weather permits, Storytime events sometimes feature a parade down to the Lincoln Branch Library.

Sunday, March 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. The Avenue Blackbox Theatre, 780 Joseph Avenue. Free, donations welcome. avenuetheatre.org.

