FAMILY | 'Ave-O-Ween' 

This Thursday, October 31, on Halloween proper, youths aged 11 to 16 are welcome to safely celebrate the holiday at The Avenue Blackbox Theatre's second annual, family-friendly "Ave-o-Ween Neighborhood Block Party." The community event features a Trunk-or-Treat with 105.5 The Beat serving candy, hot chocolate, soup, face-painting, and prize giveaways. The Ave-O-Ween Glow Party with DJ SKEE takes place at 6 p.m. There's limited space, so pre-register. Ages 17 and up can register as volunteers, and kids younger than 11 are welcome to attend with an adult or older sibling. All PG costumes that are respectful of other cultures are welcome. The Avenue is a safe space: no sexism, ableism, racism, fatphobia, transphobia, or any kind of hate.

Thursday, October 31, 5 to 9 p.m. The Avenue Blackbox Theatre, 780 Joseph Street. Free, register at http://bit.ly/aveoweenlist; avenuetheatre.com.