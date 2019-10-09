Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
October 09, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

FAMILY | 'Batty About Bats' 

This weekend The Strong is hosting a two-day event called "Batty About Bats," and being that it's October and superhero culture is more popular than ever, I wasn't sure if the programming was about the animal or the Caped Crusader. Why not both? Visitors can take pictures with Batman and learn about his strengths and weaknesses, but also discover the natural superpowers of bats, and design their own bat-cape. The museum's ongoing "DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers" exhibit will also be available for further thematic exploration.

"Batty About Bats" takes place Saturday, October 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, October 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Strong National Museum of Play, 1 Manhattan Square. Included with museum admission fee: $16 (free to members and kids under age 2). 263-2700; museumofplay.org.

