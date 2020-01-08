FAMILY | 'Believe in Unicorns' 

The concept of unicorns has fascinated humanity since it encountered and misunderstood animals like the rhinoceros, and they've fascinated me since I saw the 1985 cult classic film "Legend," in which Tim Curry stole the entire show from Tom Cruise. This weekend The Strong will host special unicorn-themed programming, "Believe in Unicorns." There'll be a photo op with the unicorn princess and prince, and a hands-on craft to make a wearable unicorn horn (with which you can play unicorn ring toss). On Saturday morning only, John Barthelmes of Spotlight Arts will create a life-sized unicorn balloon sculpture. There's a little real science involved, too: The Strong's own museum biologist will be on hand every hour on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Sunday between 1 and 3 p.m. to provide insight on Hercules, the museum's whitemargin unicornfish.

Saturday, January 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, January 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. The Strong museum, 1 Manhattan Square. Admission is $16 for ages 2 and up, free to members and babies. 236-2700; museumofplay.org.