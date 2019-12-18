Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

December 18, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

FAMILY | 'Breakfast (for Dinner) with Santa Under the Stars' 

By
click to enlarge choice_event2.jpg

Most breakfast-with-Santa events (understandably) take place in the morning, but the Rochester Museum & Science Center has planned an evening event that includes educational activities and treats. Two seatings take place this Friday night only, at 5:30 and 7 p.m., featuring a buffet of favorite breakfast foods served under the night sky (projected on the dome at the Strasenburgh Planetarium). Meetings with Santa for the first dinner take place between 5 and 5:45 p.m., and between 5:45 and 6:30 p.m. for the second dinner. And visitors at either dinner can take part in activities before or after dinner (or both), offered between 5 and 8:30 p.m. The Animals of the Arctic Workshop includes information on how animals adapt to the environment in Santa's stomping grounds, as well as crafts to take home; the Snow Science Workshop involves experimenting with a snow-like polymer and making your own snow slime, and the RMSC Players will present several performances of "Eddie the Elk" throughout the evening. Tickets to the event include a meet-and-greet with Santa, the breakfast, workshops, the play, and a hot chocolate bar.

Friday, December 20, 5:30 & 7 p.m. RMSC's Strasenburgh Planetarium, 657 East Avenue. $25 per person, registration is encouraged. 697-1942; rmsc.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

More by Rebecca Rafferty

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
18 Thu
19 Fri
20 Sat
21 Sun
22 Mon
23 Tue
24

Frozen Jr @ A Magical Journey Thru Stages

Grades 2-5....

“A Place at the Table” @ Little Theatre

Anthony Rodia @ Comedy @ the Carlson

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Holiday Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

December 18-24, 2019
View PDF
Issue Cover

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.