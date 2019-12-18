FAMILY | 'Breakfast (for Dinner) with Santa Under the Stars' 

Most breakfast-with-Santa events (understandably) take place in the morning, but the Rochester Museum & Science Center has planned an evening event that includes educational activities and treats. Two seatings take place this Friday night only, at 5:30 and 7 p.m., featuring a buffet of favorite breakfast foods served under the night sky (projected on the dome at the Strasenburgh Planetarium). Meetings with Santa for the first dinner take place between 5 and 5:45 p.m., and between 5:45 and 6:30 p.m. for the second dinner. And visitors at either dinner can take part in activities before or after dinner (or both), offered between 5 and 8:30 p.m. The Animals of the Arctic Workshop includes information on how animals adapt to the environment in Santa's stomping grounds, as well as crafts to take home; the Snow Science Workshop involves experimenting with a snow-like polymer and making your own snow slime, and the RMSC Players will present several performances of "Eddie the Elk" throughout the evening. Tickets to the event include a meet-and-greet with Santa, the breakfast, workshops, the play, and a hot chocolate bar.

Friday, December 20, 5:30 & 7 p.m. RMSC's Strasenburgh Planetarium, 657 East Avenue. $25 per person, registration is encouraged. 697-1942; rmsc.org.