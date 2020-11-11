FAMILY-DANCE | ‘The Nutcracker’ 

The family holiday tradition of watching a performance of “The Nutcracker” lives on despite the pandemic’s resurgence. Rochester City Ballet’s annual performance of the classic began streaming on Thanksgiving Day and will continue through Christmas Eve. The stream features a 2018 RCB performance on the stage of Eastman Theatre’s Kodak Hall, viewable from the comfort and safety of home. Even the smallest of fans can enjoy the adventure and cheer of the two-act show — presented by a company of 17 professional dancers and more than 100 local children — without having to brave inclement weather, then drift off to dreams of the Sugar Plum Fairy twirling to the lilting notes of Tchaikovsky’s score (as performed by the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and the Bach Children’s Choir).
Rochester City Ballet presents a streamed performance of “The Nutcracker” through Thursday, December 24. Access is $12.99 for the whole household. More information and tickets are available at rochestercityballet.org
Rebecca Rafferty is CITY's arts & entertainment editor. She can be reached at becca@rochester-citynews.com.
