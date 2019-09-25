Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
September 25, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

FAMILY | 'Discover Your Superpower' 

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF THE STRONG, ROCHESTER, NEW YORK
  • PHOTO COURTESY OF THE STRONG, ROCHESTER, NEW YORK

A new interactive exhibit opens at The Strong this weekend, with hands-on activities that emphasize why we find heroes heroic: teamwork, problem-solving, and justice. "DC Superheroes: Discover Your Superpower" includes a series of educational displays and fast-paced challenges, such as racing (virtually) against The Flash and solving puzzles to defeat villains. An opening celebration weekend on Saturday, September 28 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Sunday, September 29 (1 to 4 p.m.) features heroic crafts, costumed fans (including visitors), and displays by Rochester LEGO Users Group.

Continues through January 19, 2020. The Strong National Museum of Play, 1 Manhattan Square. $16 for ages 2 and up, free to members and babies. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. 263-2700; museumofplay.org.

