July 17, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Favorites
FAMILY | 'Lunar Liftoff!' 

click to enlarge choice_event5-7c7a19216b89ac75.jpg

This Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, and Rochester Museum & Science Center has already kicked off moon-related festivities. Through Saturday, RMSC is presenting "Lunar Liftoff!" featuring daily activities and programs including rocket launches, a Mars rover VR experience, a half-scale model of the Apollo 11 "Eagle" lunar module, and hands-on activities. The museum has set up a 60's-style living room, where you can lounge and watch genuine footage from the 1969 moon landing. On Saturday, July 20, the museum has scheduled a full day of special programs and presentations by people from MARS Rocket Club, Astronomy Section of Rochester Academy of Sciences, Rochester Lego Users Group, and others. And through August, the Strasenburgh Planetarium presents a re-creation moon landing in its new show, "The Eagle Has Landed." Saturday's 3:45 p.m. show is timed so that the module touches down 50 years to-the-minute from the actual moon landing.

Through Saturday, July 20, at Rochester Museum and Science Center, 657 East Avenue. RMSC's hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Museum admission is $13-$15 (planetarium show is a separate ticket, $9-$10). For more details and show times, call 271-4320 or visit rmsc.org.

