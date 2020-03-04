Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
March 04, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

FAMILY | Musical Mystery Tour 

The Hochstein School, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, serves 3,500 students in the Rochester area. The Musical Mystery Tour is the school's annual children's open house, which gives families a chance to try out instruments and learn about music and dance class offerings for the age 3-10 set. This year's tour includes an instrument petting zoo, interactive classes, face painting, ensemble performances, and a drum circle. It's also a great opportunity to explore the historic Hochstein building. The school hosts classes for ages 6 months and up, and offers a scholarship program for students in need of tuition assistance.

Sunday, March 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. Hochstein School, 50 North Plymouth Ave. Tickets $3 per child, $5 per adult, max of $10 per family. hochstein.org.

