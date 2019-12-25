FAMILY | Snowed-in: Winter Break Science Days 

Kids love science, and kids love days off from school. I remember combining these favorites in such groundbreaking experiments as "cardboard box stair sledding" and "Can I flush a whole can of cranberry sauce down the toilet?" If your small humans are similarly inclined toward such inquiries, head over to the Rochester Museum & Science Center to channel that energy in a productive and fun way. The museum's program, "Snowed-in: Winter Break Science Days," features a snowball catapult, programmable robots, and a huge range of community presenters. It's also cheaper than hiring a plumber to remove a can of cranberry sauce from your toilet.

Thursday, December 26, through Sunday, January 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rochester Museum and Science Center, 657 East Avenue. Admission is $16-18. 271-4320; rmsc.org