FAMILY | 'Spooky Sweet Tooth Science' 

Whenever actual Halloween night falls on a weekday, it gives us license to celebrate from the weekend before through the weekend after. Those are just the rules. And since it falls on a Thursday this year, both this weekend and next are fair game for spooky celebrations. On Friday, October 25, Rochester Museum & Science Center will host an all-ages event in its Family Fun Nights series, which end right before bedtime (usually PJs are welcome, this time costumes are encouraged). "Spooky Sweet Tooth Science" lets kids loose in the museum, and features a trick-or-treating Halloween Parade through the museum at 6 p.m. and two hands-on workshops. Candy Chemistry uses sweet treats to teach about molecule structure, solubility, and more; Chocolate Factory includes experiments to make and take home. Visitors can also make masks, monsters, and reusable trick-or-treating bags at crafting stations, and meet "spooky" animals in the Carlson Inquiry Room. Donuts, cider, and other snacks will be provided.

Friday, October 25, 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Rochester Museum and Science Center, 657 East Avenue. Tickets are $25 per person ($20 for members), pre-registration is encouraged. 697-1942; rmsc.org.