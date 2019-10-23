Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

October 23, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

FAMILY | 'Spooky Sweet Tooth Science' 

By
click to enlarge choice_event3.jpg

Whenever actual Halloween night falls on a weekday, it gives us license to celebrate from the weekend before through the weekend after. Those are just the rules. And since it falls on a Thursday this year, both this weekend and next are fair game for spooky celebrations. On Friday, October 25, Rochester Museum & Science Center will host an all-ages event in its Family Fun Nights series, which end right before bedtime (usually PJs are welcome, this time costumes are encouraged). "Spooky Sweet Tooth Science" lets kids loose in the museum, and features a trick-or-treating Halloween Parade through the museum at 6 p.m. and two hands-on workshops. Candy Chemistry uses sweet treats to teach about molecule structure, solubility, and more; Chocolate Factory includes experiments to make and take home. Visitors can also make masks, monsters, and reusable trick-or-treating bags at crafting stations, and meet "spooky" animals in the Carlson Inquiry Room. Donuts, cider, and other snacks will be provided.

Friday, October 25, 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Rochester Museum and Science Center, 657 East Avenue. Tickets are $25 per person ($20 for members), pre-registration is encouraged. 697-1942; rmsc.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

More by Rebecca Rafferty

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
23 Thu
24 Fri
25 Sat
26 Sun
27 Mon
28 Tue
29

Glen Watkins Lecture: Meredith Monk @ Hatch Hall

"The Pajama Game" (1957) @ Dryden Theatre

The State of Art Writing in Rochester @ Rochester Contemporary Art Center

Panel discussion....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Best of Rochester 2019

This Week's Issue

October 23-29, 2019
Cover Story:
Explore the Best of Rochester
read more ...

By Daniel J. Kushner

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.