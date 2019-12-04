FAMILY | Star Wars Episode IX Celebration 

The deeply anticipated Episode IX of the Star Wars franchise, "The Rise of Skywalker," comes out later this month, but many fans have been tiding themselves over with "The Mandalorian" on Disney+ (which has since spawned a zillion "Baby Yoda" memes). This weekend Rochester Museum & Science Center is getting in on the excitement with Star Wars themed-programming that includes a hologram replication from the film and activity to design your own using the "Pepper's Ghost" technique, learning how audio engineers created the distinctive blasters sound, checking out many exhibits and the customized build from Rochester Lego User Group (Saturday) and the opportunity to dress up as your favorite character (if you don't have a costume, you can make and wear Yoda ears and Leia buns on site).

Saturday and Sunday, December 7-8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rochester Museum & Science Center, 657 East Avenue. Admission is $16-$18; free to members and kids younger than 3. 271-4320; rmsc.org.