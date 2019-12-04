Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

December 04, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

FAMILY | Star Wars Episode IX Celebration 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

The deeply anticipated Episode IX of the Star Wars franchise, "The Rise of Skywalker," comes out later this month, but many fans have been tiding themselves over with "The Mandalorian" on Disney+ (which has since spawned a zillion "Baby Yoda" memes). This weekend Rochester Museum & Science Center is getting in on the excitement with Star Wars themed-programming that includes a hologram replication from the film and activity to design your own using the "Pepper's Ghost" technique, learning how audio engineers created the distinctive blasters sound, checking out many exhibits and the customized build from Rochester Lego User Group (Saturday) and the opportunity to dress up as your favorite character (if you don't have a costume, you can make and wear Yoda ears and Leia buns on site).

Saturday and Sunday, December 7-8, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rochester Museum & Science Center, 657 East Avenue. Admission is $16-$18; free to members and kids younger than 3. 271-4320; rmsc.org.

Tags:

More Choice Events »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Events

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
4 Thu
5 Fri
6 Sat
7 Sun
8 Mon
9 Tue
10

"Down to the Sea in Ships" (1949) @ Dryden Theatre

16th Annual Empty Bowls Rochester @ Kodak Center

Prohibition Ends At Last! @ The Daily Refresher

Featuring Folkfaces and Sirens & Stilettos....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Holiday Guide 2019

This Week's Issue

December 4-10, 2019
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
U of R becomes a battleground in China, Hong Kong conflict
Student unrest over China policies simmers on campus read more ...

By EFUA AGYARE-KUMI

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.