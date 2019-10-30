Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search
Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Feedback 10/30 

We welcome your comments. Send them to feedback@rochester-citynews.com with your name, your daytime telephone number for verification, and your city, town or village. Comments of fewer than 500 words have a greater chance of being published, and we do edit selections for publication in print. We don't publish comments sent to other media.

CITY’s announcement that it would no longer endorse candidates for office generated a buzz amongst readers. The announcement seemed to leave some readers wondering whether CITY would continue covering politics. CITY will cover politics, of course, and it will continue devoting space to the platforms of candidates who are often overlooked by other news outlets. The difference is CITY won’t be choosing sides in a campaign. CITY trusts its readers to make that choice on their own.

Here are some of the reader responses as gleaned from social media channels:
click to enlarge david_schiffhauer.png

ann_carmody.png

deb_antoniades.png

deborah_porretta_smola.png

dennis_speicher.png

elissa_marra_orlando.png

erich_van_dussen.png

howard_enis.png

james_francis_ellwanger.png

liz_brown.png

pattie_burns.png

tom_nettle.png

Tags:

More Feedback »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Feedback

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
30 Thu
31 Fri
1 Sat
2 Sun
3 Mon
4 Tue
5
Lunch & Learn: How To Protect You And Your Family From Identity Theft @ Hilton Garden Inn Downtown

Lunch & Learn: How To Protect You And Your Family From Identity Theft @ Hilton Garden Inn Downtown

Online Application Services will be presenting and answering questions. It only takes...

"Doll" @ Cinema Theater

Scams @ JCC of Greater Rochester

Scams @ JCC of Greater Rochester

Older adults are a target for con artists and swindlers, who use...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Best of Rochester 2019

This Week's Issue

October 30- 5, 2019

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.